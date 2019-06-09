Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice R. Elder. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Alice Elder, 94, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family. She had been a resident of Grand Junction for 69 years. She was born in Leoti, Kansas, to Ross and Cora Hollister. Alice spent her childhood in Leoti, and married her childhood sweetheart, Tom Elder, on February 28, 1943. They were married 64 years before Tom's passing, and are happily reunited again. She was a member of the First Congregational Church, PEO (Chapter DY), along with a book club and bridge group. Her favorite pastimes involved any activity where she was surrounded by her family or friends. That could involve a competitive game of cards, cribbage, or traveling, but her most important love was boating at Lake Powell, which she and Tom enjoyed for over 30 years with many good friends and family. She leaves a strong legacy to her family and friends of loyalty, devotion, toughness and generosity. Her dry sense of humor will be greatly missed. Alice is survived by daughter, Sue (Steve) Fante; grandchildren, Ryan (Genevieve) Fante and Paige (Ben) Pacini, and five great-grandchildren, Caleb and Emery Fante, and Isen, Bowen, and Corbin Pacini. The family will celebrate Alice's life privately at the end of June. Memorial contributions may be made to HopeWest.



Published in The Daily Sentinel on June 9, 2019

