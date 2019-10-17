Alicia Marie O'Brien
May 23, 1980 - October 13, 2019
Alicia Marie O'Brien, 39, of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away on October 13, 2019, after a long battle with MS. For 19 years she lived life to the fullest, after that she faced life with a strong spirit and courage.
She is survived by her parents, Elizabeth and Richard O'Brien; sister, Cami (Joshua) Brady; nephews, Freddie, Henry and Charlie; and grandmother, Patricia O'Brien. She had several aunts, uncles and numerous cousins. Her loving family, many devoted friends, nurses, caregivers and her beloved dog, Bruiser, were so much a part of her life.
Alicia will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. She touched many lives and so many touched hers with love and compassion. Smiles were brought to her face and many laughs were shared as they journeyed together through each day.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Redlands Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2235 Kingston Road, Grand Junction, CO. Visitation will be at the church from 12:30 to 1:30. Interment will be at Pleasant View Cemetery in St. Ignatius, Montana.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 17, 2019