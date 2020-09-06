Alicia "Lisa" Pond



January 26, 1959 - August 26, 2020



Alicia "Lisa" Pond, 61, was born January 26, 1959, in Denver, Colorado to Doreen Pond and the late, Everett Pond. She passed away August 26, 2020, in Rome, Italy, due to complications of lung cancer and pneumonia.



Lisa graduated from Grand Junction High School, class of 1977, Ames Community College in 1979 as a respiratory therapist, and in 1990, from Denver University with a degree in business.



She moved to Hawaii in 1991 and to Rome, Italy in 1999. She was employed with United Nations IFAD at the time of her death.



Lisa loved the ocean, swimming, skiing, traveling, watching European soccer and most of all, her friends.



She is survived by her mother, Doreen; sister, Denice; brothers, Mike, Dick, John, and David; step-daughter, Lydia DiNoia; former husband, Eric Kline; many aunts, uncles, and cousins, especially Mark Marchetti, and numerous nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her father, Everett; husband, Alberto DiNoia; sister, Marceen; niece, Alicia; nephew, Paul, and her grandparents.



Memorial contributions may be made to HopeWest Hospice, 3090B North 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.



