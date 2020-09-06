1/1
Alicia "Lisa" Pond
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alicia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alicia "Lisa" Pond

January 26, 1959 - August 26, 2020

Alicia "Lisa" Pond, 61, was born January 26, 1959, in Denver, Colorado to Doreen Pond and the late, Everett Pond. She passed away August 26, 2020, in Rome, Italy, due to complications of lung cancer and pneumonia.

Lisa graduated from Grand Junction High School, class of 1977, Ames Community College in 1979 as a respiratory therapist, and in 1990, from Denver University with a degree in business.

She moved to Hawaii in 1991 and to Rome, Italy in 1999. She was employed with United Nations IFAD at the time of her death.

Lisa loved the ocean, swimming, skiing, traveling, watching European soccer and most of all, her friends.

She is survived by her mother, Doreen; sister, Denice; brothers, Mike, Dick, John, and David; step-daughter, Lydia DiNoia; former husband, Eric Kline; many aunts, uncles, and cousins, especially Mark Marchetti, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father, Everett; husband, Alberto DiNoia; sister, Marceen; niece, Alicia; nephew, Paul, and her grandparents.

Memorial contributions may be made to HopeWest Hospice, 3090B North 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved