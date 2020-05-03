Allan Sanford Risley
April 1, 1932 - April 23, 2020
Allan Sanford Risley, 88, of Grand Junction, CO, passed away at HopeWest Care Center on April 23, 2020.
Allan was born to Harold and Margaret Risley on April 1, 1932, in Denver, CO, where he spent his childhood. He had sweet memories of his grandfather, Gramps, so much so, that when Allan became a grandfather, he chose that special name for himself.
Allan earned a Bachelor of Arts with a major in physics from University of Denver in 1954. While at DU, Allan met Patricia Wilimont and they married in 1953. He had two daughters with her. They later divorced.
He began his career with Hughes Aircraft (Ramo Wooldridge) in California. A colleague invited him to consider work at the Bureau of Standards in Boulder where he assumed a position as an experimentalist. He made some of his closest friends there and said it was the "best job of my life."
Twenty years later, another colleague encouraged him to join him at FTS (Frequency and Time Systems) in Massachusetts. While there, Allan completed his PhD in Human Development with a major in learning from the Fielding Institute in 1993, and met his current wife, Donna Mae Donahue. Another door opened. He joined the staff of the Center for Science and Mathematics Teaching at Tufts University as a researcher.
The roles he cherished most were those of father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. In 2003, Allan and Donna Mae moved to Grand Junction to be close to their daughters and to be involved in their granddaughter's life after the distance between east and west had shortened the time spent with his grandson. Allan had many wonderful times with Kayla and Jason. He had a strong belief in the next generation and took great care in listening to their opinions. They encouraged him greatly and he loved them beyond expression.
Allan was an inquisitive man. He loved conversation and big ideas, but he also found great meaning in music, singing, and nature. He was interested in everything as proven by the volumes of books and magazines, notes, and colored highlight markers that were scattered about the house. He loved a good joke, especially his own, which the family mouthed in unison. Allan enjoyed a quick wit and loved to laugh, but was moved to tears by the suffering of others. He was a man of great compassion.
He loved his wife and family passionately. Family was central. He worked diligently, exercised unendingly, and resolved to try anything chocolate no matter the time of day. He faced the challenges that life brings, but was blessed to have realized the greatest joy: "But the greatest of these is love."
Allan was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Margaret; first wife, Patricia, and son-in-law, Chuck Eden.
He is survived by his children, Linda Eden-Wallace and Ron Wallace of Mack, CO, and Debbie and Mike Berry of Grand Junction, CO; his wife, Donna Mae; sister, Elaine Roller of Commerce City, CO; grandchildren, Jason Berry and Colleen Floyd of Phoenix, AZ, and Kayla Berry and Brian List of Lakewood, CO; great-grandchildren, Declan and Kate Berry of Phoenix, and ten nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be left at Callahan-Edfast.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to HopeWest Care Center and Doctors Without Borders.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 3, 2020.