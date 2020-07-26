Allen Cochran



October 10, 1950 - June 29, 2020



Allen passed away in Slidell, LA, on June 29, 2020, after a short illness. He was 69.



He is survived by his wife, Jane; son, Ryan (Bree), and grandson, Oliver.



Allen was born in Charlston, WV. His family moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where he attended high school and college, and began his retail career.



Allen then transferred to Tucson, AZ, where he met and married Jane in 1976. That same year he was transferred to Grand Junction. In 1983 Allen began employment with Mervyn's Dept. Store. In 1987 he became store manager, which position he held until the store closed in 2008.



In March 2019 Allen and Jane moved to Slidell, LA, to be closer to their family, whom had relocated there to pursue career choices.



Allen's biggest joy was spending time with his beloved grandson, who was his best friend and "Best Pinky Buddy." Allen and Oliver did everything together, but their best moments were spent fishing and going on adventures in the golf cart. Allen will be forever missed by his family, to whom he devoted his life.



Services were held in Slidell.



