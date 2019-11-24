Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen L. Berschauer. View Sign Service Information Martin Mortuary 550 North Ave Grand Junction , CO 81501 (970)-243-1538 Send Flowers Obituary

Allen L. Berschauer



November 2, 1940 - November 21, 2019



Allen Berschauer passed away November 21, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital, he was 79.



Allen was born on November 2, 1940, in Marion, Kansas to Irene O. Berschauer and later spent his childhood in Pratt, Kansas. He received a birth injury that would forever destine him to be a special person.



Allen was loved by all those that he came in contact with. His life was active when he could but always happy and content. He was loved by many family, friends and caregivers.



Allen will join his mother in heaven, who loved the Lord with all her being.



He was a Grand Junction resident for the past ten years moving from the Glenwood Springs and Carbondale area. He loved animals, especially horses and dogs.



Allen leaves behind his brother, Gary (Tammy) Berschauer of Whitewater, Colorado; nephews, Joel Berschauer and family, and Stein Berschauer. Other survivors include Roberta Lawrence; Carl Gray and family; Ondrea Pettis and family, and numerous other family members in Kansas.



Private family services will be held at a later date.



Friends and family may leave their condolences at



