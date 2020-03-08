Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen Ross. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Allen Ross



May 25, 1931 - February 28, 2020



Allen Ross passed away Friday, February 28, 2020.



Allen was born in Weir, KS, on May 25, 1931, to Paul H. and Maggie Ross. He was one of nine children. He graduated from Weir High School in 1948. Allen excelled in both football and baseball in both high school and college; attending college on a football scholarship. He attended Parsons Junior College where he met and married Helena Hall on March 25, 1951. He enlisted in the U.S.



He was employed by the Internal Revenue Service in Wichita, KS, until October 1964, when he joined the Certified Public Accounting firm of Fox & Company. He moved to Denver, CO, in January 1966 and was in charge of the firm's Tax Department. On December 1, 1975, Allen moved to Grand Junction, CO, as Partner in charge of opening an office for the firm. On January 1, 1985, he purchased the office from Fox & Company, changed the name to Allen Ross & Company and operated the new firm until retiring on August 31, 2001.



Through his two sons, Michael and Patrick, Allen was active in working with youth. He was a Cub Master for seven years in Lakewood, CO. He was also an assistant football coach and basketball coach for youth programs in Lakewood.



Allen was very active on the first parish council established by Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Lakewood, CO. He was one of the first lay distributors of Communion in the Catholic Diocese of Denver.



Allen served on the Bookcliff Country Club Board, Bookcliff Men's Club Board, The Bank of Grand Junction Board, and served two years as Chairman of the Board for St. Mary's Hospital. He was active in Western Seniors Golf Association, U.S. Nationals Golf Association, and the World Seniors Golf Association. For many years Allen's annual goal was to shoot his age in golf, a goal which he met for many years, from his early 70s until he was in his mid-80s.



Allen's survivors include his wife, Helena, Grand Junction, CO; son, Michael and Michael's wife, Susan, and their daughter, Kristen of Houston, TX; and his daughter-in-law, Tricia Ross, Hong Kong. He is also survived by brothers, Donald and Bill, and numerous nieces and nephews. Allen was preceded in death by son, Patrick; his parents; brothers, Edward and Junior, and sisters, Elma, Ruby, Margaret Ann and Helen.



A mass celebrating Allen's life will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 790 26 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, CO, on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be on the same day at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery at 2830 Riverside Parkway, Grand Junction, CO at 3:00 p.m.



Memorial contributions may be made to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.



