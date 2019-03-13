Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allene Holgate. View Sign

Elma Allene Holgate

March 10, 1938 - March 2, 2019

In Loving Memory of Elma Allene Holgate, born March 10, 1938, and passed away March 2, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital after a brief illness. She was 80 years old.

Allene was born in Carbondale, Colorado to parents, Theodore D. and Elizabeth Alta Spaulding. She spent most of her life in Carbondale.

Allene married Claude R. Holgate on June 20, 1954, in Carbondale. They raised four children, Ted Holgate (Ruth), Terry (Greg) Stacey, Jim Holgate (Willa), and Jacqueline Holgate (Michael Feigenbaum).

Claude and Allene owned and operated a small engine and saw shop in Carbondale, Crystal Saw Service, until 1999 when they sold the shop and moved to Cortez. There they purchased rental property and a car wash on Main Street, which later, with their son, Ted, they converted into a small engine shop, Holgate's Tools and Equipment.

Allene is predeceased by her husband; brother, Hank Spaulding, and her parents. She is survived by sister, Elizabeth Dismant (Merritt); four children; eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Allene enjoyed being in the company of her extended family, especially baking for everyone. She was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and will be missed by all.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, 2515 Patterson Road, Grand Junction, CO 81505.

In lieu of flowers please donate to in Allene's name.



