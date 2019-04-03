Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allie Lou Etcheverry. View Sign

Allie Lou Etcheverry

November 16, 1927 - March 26, 2019

Allie Lou Etcheverry was born on November 16, 1927, to Pearl and Robert Estes in Grand Junction, CO. She peacefully moved to heaven and into God's loving arms on March 26, 2019, at La Villa Grande Care Center in Grand Junction, CO, after a long battle with dementia.

Allie Lou spent her childhood years on a family ranch in De Beque, CO, but moved to San Diego, CA, during her high school years where she graduated from Point Loma High School. She had always dreamed of becoming a nurse and began her college studies in San Diego before her family moved back to De Beque. Once home, Allie fell in love with a handsome young cattleman, Thomas "Tom" Etcheverry, and the two were married on March 22, 1948. Together they raised a family of two daughters, Ketsy and Paula, while ranching and raising cattle on several Roan Creek and Blue Stone Valley locations. Tom and Allie worked side by side for more than 60 years before Tom passed into God's arms on September 23, 2006.

Allie Lou was an accomplished artist and wedding cake decorator. She also had many other interests such as gardening, canning, sewing, knitting and playing the organ. Her first love in life was serving the Lord Jesus Christ. She was a member of Lighthouse Assembly of God Church in Battlement Mesa, CO, and enjoyed playing the organ there for many years. Secondly, Allie cherished her family and was a devoted wife and mother. Her third passion was raising and showing horses. Allie Lou was an avid horsewoman and enjoyed every aspect of caring for, riding, and training horses. She also found time to be a 4-H leader and participate in Eastern Star.

Allie Lou is survived by her sister, Donna (Gary) Akin of El Cajon, CA; daughter, Paula (Cliff ) Walls of Loma, CO; grandchildren, Dana (Mike) Walsh of Las Vegas, NV; Ryan (Kelly) Smith of San Diego, CA; Adria (Addison) Matthew of Prescott, AZ; Lindsay (Luke) Bass of Ft. Collins, CO; Tanner Walls of Loma, CO; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, sister, and daughter, Ketsy (Walt) Smith.

A graveside service will be held on April 4, at Grand Junction Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Martin Mortuary, Grand Junction, CO.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.



