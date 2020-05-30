Alma Jean Parkhill
September 28, 1927 - May 23, 2020
Alma Jean Parkhill left this life peacefully, at the age of 92, in her residence at The Commons Assisted Living Center in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Jean, as she was known by her friends and family, was born in Hill City, South Dakota, to James Earl and Ruby Alice Smith, the second of nine children. Jean married Elmer Weisgerber in 1947, and they lived in Western Nebraska until they moved to Grand Junction in 1964. Elmer and Jean had five children. Elmer passed away in 1984. Jean remarried in 1987 to Ray Parkhill. Ray passed away in 2003.
Jean was a member of the Crossroads United Methodist Church in Grand Junction. In her later years, she enjoyed embroidering with the local embroidering guild, and playing card games and socializing at the Grand Junction Senior Center. When she was young, she enjoyed dancing and later became an accomplished square dancer. She discovered the internet and Facebook and spent a lot of time reading news and exchanging posts with her friends and family. Jean also loved spending time with her three great-grandchildren. She participated in church groups, bridge and canasta clubs, and was a volunteer for Oktoberfest for the Germans from Russia Club. She lived for many years in the Redlands area of Grand Junction and moved to The Commons Assisted Living Center in 2018.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marge Godwin, and brothers, Jim and Blake Smith.
She is survived by her children, Jack Weisgerber of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Jurene "Jo" (Charles Chum) Clessler of Westlake Village, California, and Rick Weisgerber, Don Weisgerber, and Jodie Kempton, all of Grand Junction, Colorado. She is also survived by siblings, Tom (Betty) Smith, Pueblo, Colorado; Dale (Donna) Smith, Ephrata, Washington; Pat (Bob) Chitwood, Brownville, Nebraska; Ronald Smith, Osceola, Missouri, and Jan Byers, Fort Collins, Colorado. She had seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at Grand Junction Memorial Gardens in Grand Junction on Monday, June 1, at 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be given to the Hospice Foundation of America, hospicefoundation.org/Donate.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from May 30 to May 31, 2020.