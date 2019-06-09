Alma (Ogden) Mayes, 78, died at peace on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Larchwood Inns in Grand Junction, Colorado. She was born in Sturgis, South Dakota. Alma's childhood spanned Europe during the WWII reconstruction and Cheyenne, Wyoming. She had a career working in the insurance field, specifically for State Farm for over 30 years. Alma loved helping people. Her contributions included being a cub scout leader, girl scout leader, member of the Palisade chapter of the International Association of Rebekah Assemblies and an advocate for smokers rights. Alma Mayes also generously donated to local animal charities as well as causes that supported the literacy and well-being of children. Colorado was her home for nearly 50 years. Camping, fishing and gardening in the outdoor spaces she loved so much were among her hobbies. She also was an avid crafter who loved creating gifts of ceramics, painting, needlework and sewing. Alma Mayes is survived by her children, Toby and Jennifer; siblings, Mike (Sherry) Ragatz, and Sandy (Dan) Allen, as well as many loved nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Philip Mayes. No services are planned at this time. Mrs. Mayes' family thanks all for their kindness as they bid farewell to a mother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, friend and neighbor.

