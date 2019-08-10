Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alta R. Wadlow. View Sign Service Information Howe Mortuary, Inc. 439 Coffman Street Longmont , CO 80501 (303)-776-2434 Send Flowers Obituary

Alta Rae Wadlow's pioneer spirit left this life on June 19, 2019, in Longmont, Colorado.



Alta was born in Grand Junction, Colorado on May 6, 1931, to J.T. "Jack" and Mary (Eddy) Wadlow. A genuine cowgirl, she lived on ranches in the Kannah Creek and Whitewater area, attending rural schools through eighth grade. Alta approached community service, horsemanship, academics, and sports with talent and determination, and touched many lives as a teacher. She treasured her family and friends, approaching life with an attitude of gratitude for her blessings, and a strong desire to share them with others.



Ms. Wadlow graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1949, and Mesa Jr. College in 1951. She received a B.S. in Physical Education from Colorado A & M (CSU) in 1954, having been a member of the Livestock Club, Rodeo Club, and "Inde Debs" volleyball team; and loving those exciting college years. She completed a Master of Arts program at CSC in Greeley in 1959. Alta was married to John Frezieres from 1958-1966, and lived in Fort Collins, CO, teaching at Putnam Elementary, and Ft. Collins High School. She then taught physical education and coached for 13 years at Poudre High School. After retiring from PHS, Alta returned to Grand Junction to ranch with her folks. Always an advocate for women's sports, Alta served as the very first coach of the newly formed intercollegiate women's basketball team at Mesa College for the 1975-1976 season.



Pursuing a life-long dream of owning her own spread, Alta bought a cattle ranch in Tucumcari, New Mexico in 1979. She was a supporter of the 4-H livestock program there, the Cowbelles, and Mesa Technical College, and received Soil and Water Conservation awards for ranching. After retiring in 1999, she returned to Grand Junction, where she enjoyed connecting with old friends, spending time at her cow camp on the Uncompahgre, attending CMU volleyball and basketball games, and line-dancing with "The Barn Dancers." She was active in Unity Church, the Mesa County Historical Society, and the Whitewater Cemetery Association.



Alta was often an election worker, always a staunch Republican Party supporter, and altogether a very patriotic citizen! She will be remembered as a loving and supportive family member, a valued mentor to her students and teams, and a loyal and generous friend.



Ms. Wadlow was preceded in death by parents, Jack and Mary Wadlow; niece, Patricia Davis; nephew, Jayson Armour; brother, William Wadlow, and sister, Carolyn Renfrow. She is survived by niece, Mary "Kay" (Robert) Daugherty of Longmont, CO; grand-nephews, Daniel Daugherty (Leanne) and Benjamin (Jolie) Daugherty, and nephews, Marty, Ted, and Lance Wadlow.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at Unity Church, 3205 N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, with Rev. J. Douglas Bottorff officiating. Reception follows. Private inurnment was held at Grand Junction Memorial Gardens in July. Rev. Wayne Feigal officiated.



