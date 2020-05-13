Alva Kareen Stoll



January 13, 1936 - April 28, 2020



A. Kareen Stoll was born at her family home in Lincoln, NE, to Sanford A. and Kathryn P. Nelson on January 13, 1936. She spent her childhood in Lincoln and graduated from LHS. She received her B.A. in Elementary Education from Nebraska Wesleyan University in 1957. She was a University Cheerleader, active in sports and member of the Willard Sorority.



Kareen married Marvin Gene Stoll in Lincoln, NE, on September 1, 1956. They had three children and during their early years of marriage, they moved 27 times and lived in nine different states due to Marvin's work. She lived in Grand Junction since 1967.



Kareen started her teaching career in Lafayette, LA, and worked with Special Ed students at the John Scott Center. She continued her teaching career in Grand Junction (third and fourth grade) at Pomona Elementary. She loved teaching and her students. In 1988, along with her daughter, she earned her Master's in Elem. Ed. from Western State University in Gunnison.



Before she retired in 1997, she received the Outstanding Teacher Award from the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce Business-Ed Partnership.



Kareen was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Delta Kappa Gamma XI Chapter, MVEA, CEA and NEA.



Kareen loved her family and she and Marvin had many adventures together in their motorhome and their cabin at Arrowhead. She enjoyed skiing, hiking, snowmobiling, and the ATVs.



Kareen is survived by son, Ken; daughters, Kathy and Sandra, and her brother, Don. She was preceded in death by Marvin; her brother, Sandford, and both parents.



She was loved by her family and will be missed. We love you Mom.



