Alvin Hope, Jr.



July 17, 1979 - August 11, 2020



Alvin Ellis Hope Jr. "A.J.", age 41, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, while working just outside of Grand Junction, Colorado.



He was born July 17, 1979, to Alvin Hope Sr. and Pam (Hacker) Hope. Alvin was a 1998 graduate of North High School in Bakersfield, California, where he played football.



He married his wife, Crystal, on June 26, 2005. Alvin proudly worked in the Oil and Gas industry for over 14 years . He truly lived his life to the fullest through simple pleasures; giving his time to help others, he LOVED bison, enjoyed being outdoors, and wouldn't miss a Packer's game! Most of all his world centered around making memories with his two children and dogs. A.J. was always telling a joke and never met a stranger.



Alvin is survived by his wife of 15 years, Crystal; daughter, Paige; son, Ryan; nephew, Jackson, and many more loving extended family members and friends.



Family, friends and others whose lives Alvin touched are invited to a Celebration of his life on August 26, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at True Life Church, 100 Vista Grande Drive, Grand Junction, Colorado 81507.



