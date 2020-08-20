1/1
Alvin Hope Jr.
1979 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alvin Hope, Jr.

July 17, 1979 - August 11, 2020

Alvin Ellis Hope Jr. "A.J.", age 41, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, while working just outside of Grand Junction, Colorado.

He was born July 17, 1979, to Alvin Hope Sr. and Pam (Hacker) Hope. Alvin was a 1998 graduate of North High School in Bakersfield, California, where he played football.

He married his wife, Crystal, on June 26, 2005. Alvin proudly worked in the Oil and Gas industry for over 14 years . He truly lived his life to the fullest through simple pleasures; giving his time to help others, he LOVED bison, enjoyed being outdoors, and wouldn't miss a Packer's game! Most of all his world centered around making memories with his two children and dogs. A.J. was always telling a joke and never met a stranger.

Alvin is survived by his wife of 15 years, Crystal; daughter, Paige; son, Ryan; nephew, Jackson, and many more loving extended family members and friends.

Family, friends and others whose lives Alvin touched are invited to a Celebration of his life on August 26, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at True Life Church, 100 Vista Grande Drive, Grand Junction, Colorado 81507.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved