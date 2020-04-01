Alvin Lester Wright
May 14, 1942 - March 26, 2020
Alvin Wright was born to Harold and Marjorie Wright on May 14, 1942, in Grand Junction, CO. He passed away on March 26, 2020.
He worked for City Market for 29 years and was a business owner for nine years. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, and fishing.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary; son, Mark (Laurie); grandchildren, Julia and Mason; great-grandchildren, Conner, Jj and Olivia, and sister, Jeanice.
Services will take place at a later date.
Donations can be made to HopeWest and the family would like to give a special thank you to Jessie, Shannon, and Ell.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 1, 2020