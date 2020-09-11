Amancio Michael Hernandez



December 13, 1952 - August 21, 2020



Amancio Michael Hernandez, known as Mike, of Grand Junction, CO, died on Friday, August 21, 2020, at the age 67. Mike died in his sleep of natural causes.



Mike was born December 13, 1952, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, the son of Lucille and Louis Hernandez. He graduated from Estancia High School in Costa Mesa, CA, was a US Army Veteran, and an artist.



Mike loved fishing, watching the Colorado Rockies and Broncos, and nothing made him happier than drawing pencil sketches and painting. He had a great fondness for cats and volunteered to take care of them at the animal shelter.



Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Lucille and Louis Hernandez, and oldest brother, Edward Louis Hernandez (1971).



Mike is survived by his siblings, Linda and husband, Alejandro Pena of Santa Ana, California; Mark and wife, Linda Hernandez of Noonan, Texas, and numerous relatives.



The family gives a large thanks to Brenda Fhuere and Dedee, of the VA Ranger Program.



There will be no services (at his directive). Please raise a toast to him with either your favorite ice cream, or walk in your neighborhood. If you feel so moved as to do something in his honor, please donate to a charity that touches your heart.



