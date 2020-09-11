1/1
Amancio Michael Hernandez
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amancio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amancio Michael Hernandez

December 13, 1952 - August 21, 2020

Amancio Michael Hernandez, known as Mike, of Grand Junction, CO, died on Friday, August 21, 2020, at the age 67. Mike died in his sleep of natural causes.

Mike was born December 13, 1952, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, the son of Lucille and Louis Hernandez. He graduated from Estancia High School in Costa Mesa, CA, was a US Army Veteran, and an artist.

Mike loved fishing, watching the Colorado Rockies and Broncos, and nothing made him happier than drawing pencil sketches and painting. He had a great fondness for cats and volunteered to take care of them at the animal shelter.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Lucille and Louis Hernandez, and oldest brother, Edward Louis Hernandez (1971).

Mike is survived by his siblings, Linda and husband, Alejandro Pena of Santa Ana, California; Mark and wife, Linda Hernandez of Noonan, Texas, and numerous relatives.

The family gives a large thanks to Brenda Fhuere and Dedee, of the VA Ranger Program.

There will be no services (at his directive). Please raise a toast to him with either your favorite ice cream, or walk in your neighborhood. If you feel so moved as to do something in his honor, please donate to a charity that touches your heart.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sep. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved