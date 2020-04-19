Amanda Belle (Warner)Horton
January 15, 1990 - April 11, 2020
Amanda passed away suddenly on April 11, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas.
She was born at St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado, to Mark and Kim Warner. She attended Nisley Elementary, East Middle School and Central High School.
Amanda leaves behind her two children, Ashtyn and Carsyn; father, Mark (Shawna) Warner; mother, Kim (Scott) Buller; sisters, Whitney (Jason), their children, Wyatt and Abigail; Nicole and her children, Paxton, Deacon and Donnally; brother, Aaron and sister, Ashley. She also leaves behind paternal grandmother, Kay Warner, and maternal grandparents, Darell and JoAnn Thacker.
We take comfort in the words Jesus spoke in John 14:19 "because I live, ye shall live also".
Romans 8:38-39, For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, 39 Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.
Known to the family as "Boog", dance on baby girl! We will always love you!!
Cremation will take place under the care of Fort Worth Funerals & Cremations.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 19, 2020