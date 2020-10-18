Andrea M. Arevian



May 24, 1948 - May 10, 2020



Andrea Arevian was born on May 24, 1948, to Alex and Thelmae Arevian. She passed away on May 10, 2020, in Denver, Colorado.



After graduating from Grand Junction High School and Fort Lewis College, Andrea had a long career with United Air Lines, first in Chicago, and later, Denver. She retired after 35 years.



Andrea was an accomplished horseman, lover of fine art and antiques. She loved to ride her motorcycle, even to Sturgis. She loved the mountains of Colorado and explored them at every chance. She traveled extensively, even to the Vatican. She was generous and kind. She loved to garden with the help of her cats, and had a mini botanical garden at her home.



Andrea is preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, and her mother, Thelmae.



She is survived by her father, Alex Arevian; brothers, Scott (Laura) Arevian; Mark Arevian, and Paul (Kathleen) Arevian; sister, Debra (Hal) Wederath; many nieces and nephews, and aunt, Jeannie Fischer.



Per her wishes, private family services have been held.



