Andrea Mae Metz
1959 - 2020
Andrea Mae Metz

June 7, 1959 - May 16, 2020

Andrea, Happy Birthday - I wish you were here to celebrate. You were an amazingly talented and kind individual. You wrote poetry and portrayed your inner spirit in your ceramic art work. You traveled the world and held some amazing jobs, you exhibited your artwork and you left too soon. You were brave, compassionate, intelligent, and someone I will always miss. Even though we did not live in the same city we were close and you were my kindred spirit. When you were well you were as our brother said, "...a magical person" with deep insights and always a willingness to listen. Know we love you always. To all those who were close to Andrea and brightened her life, helped her in times of need and were there for her - we are deeply grateful, thank you.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jun. 7, 2020.
