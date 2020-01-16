Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew Gomez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Andrew Gomez, aka King Drew, was born August 12, 1976, to Steve and Mickey Gomez, and passed away on January 10, 2020, in Grand Junction, CO, surrounded by numerous loved ones.



From day one, Andrew lived life to the fullest creating many memorable moments all while smiling, laughing, cracking jokes, and being a natural born leader. A humorous and generous soul, he was the life of the party. He was always ready to ride, debate politics, talk sports, explore new destinations, sing karaoke, bust a move and jam out to old school and rap music. Not only did Andrew have the best hair around, it was only fitting that he became an amazing barber at a very young age. He held his relationships in high regard, always lending a listening ear and sharing his wisdom.



Andrew was a proud Chicano who became fond of his Queen Gina during their time at East Middle School. Together they established a strong family unit with four beautiful children who he sang to on a daily basis. The way he adored his family, especially the love of his life, was admirable, as he always set high standards. His pride and joy, there was nothing he wouldn't do to ensure his family's happiness.



A die hard 49ers and Yankees fan, the Great Drewdini predicted the outcomes of games on a regular basis. He was a proud Wolverines Head Coach, leading his team to two Super Bowl Championships. The following year, when the team moved to the fifth grade and were supposed to be the Chiefs, only Andrew Gomez himself could convince the league to change them to the 49ers.



He also made people feel special in his unique ways from random messages, pranks, surprise visits, and thoughtful gifts including financial support during difficult times. As a giver and pillar in the community, he instinctively shared his blessings even with strangers. He would give the shirt off his back for someone if they needed it. He prioritized his family and made sure they were well taken care of and included as many people as possible on his travel adventures. His love for familia went beyond the norm and extended to the wider community. The impact of his passing has already been felt far and wide. A one of a kind legend, he will be greatly missed.



Andrew is survived by his wife, Gina; children, Drew (Bella and granddaughter, Mila), Brooklyn, Rio Bella and Isa; parents, Steve and Mickey; siblings, Lizzy Martinez (nephew and Godson, Gabriel Martinez), Stevie (Amanda and niece, Mercedez and step-nieces and nephews), and Sonia. Andrew and Gina are also Godparents to Amiriza Montoya and Josiah Martinez. He is survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends he considered family.



Please help us celebrate the legacy of Andrew Gomez Saturday, January 18, 2020, 12:00 p.m., at Victory Life Church. Burial to follow at Orchard Mesa Cemetery and reception to begin at 4:00 p.m. at Chipeta Golf Course.

