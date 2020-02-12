Send Flowers Obituary

The family of Andrew Gomez would like to thank every single person who has called, prayed, texted, sent cards, stopped by, provided meals or have given financial support in this most difficult time of our lives. Your kindness, friendships and acts of love have touched us in such a way that we could never express enough gratitude through any words. We miss Andrew every moment of every day but we are so blessed to have had the chance to love him. We are so thankful to the nurses and doctors who provided comfort to Andrew. Thank you to Victory Life Church for providing a space to celebrate the beautiful life of our dearly beloved Andrew, to Chipeta Golf Course we are thankful that we were able to gather to share a meal with friends and family in your facility.



From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you.



Gina, Drew, Bella, Brooklyn, Rio, Isa and Mila Gomez. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Feb. 12, 2020

