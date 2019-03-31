Andrew William O'Brien
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew O'Brien.
August 21, 1981 - March 16, 2019
Andy, a 37-year-old Grand Junction native, lost his life in a car accident in Lincoln, Nebraska, on March 16, 2019.
After high school, he was employed by local restaurants until joining the apprenticeship program of Local IBEW 969 in 2009 and achieving Journeyman Electrician status.
Andy participated in soccer, softball, and racquetball, but his favorite was golf. He loved kids, as he was a big kid at heart. His smile, laughter, outgoing personality, and generosity will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was very proud of his Irish heritage and loved St. Patrick's Day.
He is survived by his father, William "Bill" O'Brien (Shirley), of Grand Junction, CO; mother, Cynthia "Cindy" Fromandi (Joseph) of Naperville, IL; brother, Michael O'Brien (Nikki), and niece, Katy of Loveland, CO; step-sister, Dianna (Tony), and niece, Kianna; step-brother, Greer Teets of Fort Morgan, CO; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A celebration of Andy's life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, Grand Junction, CO.
Interment will be private.
Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc
2515 Patterson Rd
Grand Junction, CO 81505
(970) 243-2450
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019