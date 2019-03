Andrew William O'BrienAugust 21, 1981 - March 16, 2019Andy, a 37-year-old Grand Junction native, lost his life in a car accident in Lincoln, Nebraska, on March 16, 2019.After high school, he was employed by local restaurants until joining the apprenticeship program of Local IBEW 969 in 2009 and achieving Journeyman Electrician status.Andy participated in soccer, softball, and racquetball, but his favorite was golf. He loved kids, as he was a big kid at heart. His smile, laughter, outgoing personality, and generosity will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was very proud of his Irish heritage and loved St. Patrick's Day.He is survived by his father, William "Bill" O'Brien (Shirley), of Grand Junction, CO; mother, Cynthia "Cindy" Fromandi (Joseph) of Naperville , IL; brother, Michael O'Brien (Nikki), and niece, Katy of Loveland, CO; step-sister, Dianna (Tony), and niece, Kianna; step-brother, Greer Teets of Fort Morgan, CO; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.A celebration of Andy's life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, Grand Junction, CO.Interment will be private.