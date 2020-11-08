Ann Elizabeth HaugenDecember 12, 1947 - November 1, 2020Ann Elizabeth Haugen, age 72, of Fruita, CO, passed away November 1, at her residence.She was born December 12, 1947, to the late Rexford and Laura (Ligget) Longhorn in Nashua, IA. Ann married the late Carlton Ingvald Haugen of Williston, ND, on January 1, 1969, at Grace Methodist Church in Denver, CO.Ann was a middle school art teacher for most of her career after graduating with a Bachelor Degree in Fine Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder in 1970, during which time she commuted from the Valli-Hi Motel owned by her parents. She also held a Masters Degree in Visual Arts from the University of Northern Colorado in 1986.Ann's hobbies included horseback riding, racing cars built by her husband in the Powder Puff series at Colorado National Speedway, painting, photography, baking, and raising boxer dogs. Throughout her life she was a proud member of several groups including the Parker Trail Riders, a Lioness in her local Lions Club, the United Methodist Women, and the Sons of Norway.Ann and her husband built a log home in Parker, CO, while Carl was working as a lumberjack. She was a member of the Fruita United Methodist Church and enjoyed helping with many church functions including Sunday school and choir.Ann is survived by son, Rexford (Jaclyn) Haugen of Centennial, CO; brothers, Greg (Charlene) Longhorn of Fruita, CO, and Dennis (Verniece) Longhorn of Monticello, AR; sister, Lynda Rodenbaugh of Centennial, CO; sister-in-law, Shirley Smith of Westminster, CO; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends, including her cat, Sterling; all of whom will miss her dearly. She was also preceded in death by brother-in-law, Bernard, and sisters-in-law, Cora, Loretta, Marianne, and Jan.A memorial service will be held at Fruita United Methodist Church, 405 E. Aspen Ave, Fruita, CO 81521 at 10:00 a.m., May 29th, 2021.Donations to the Lions Clubs International Foundation Empowering Service Fund are suggested instead of flowers.