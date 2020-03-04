Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Jacobs. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Jacobs



September 5, 1937 - February 25, 2020



Our dear sweet Mom, sister, Grandma was granted her angel wings to fly up to heaven on February 25, 2020.



Ann was born September 5, 1937, in Murray, Utah to Milton and Grace Park. She grew up in Granger, Utah, with her three brothers and five sisters. She graduated from Cyprus High School in 1956. She met and married Ross Jacobs on November 7, 1958, at the Salt Lake City Temple. They later divorced. She had four children, Gary, Michelle, Todd and Jill.



Being a devoted stay home Mom she found herself having to enter the workforce. Her first job was at Coors Porcelain in the cafeteria. She dental assisted for Dr. David Soderberg and Dr. Earl Young. Finally, she managed and baked for Pat's Kitchen at the Cafe Court in Mesa Mall, a job she called "Rolling in the Dough!"



Ann was a faithful member of the LDS Church, serving many callings. She was an avid gardener, seamstress, cook, baker, sister, Mom and Grandma. She enjoyed her family immensely.



Ann is survived by Michelle (Mike) Fisher, Todd (Stephanie) Jacobs and Jill (Scott) Burger; grandsons, Derek (Sarah) and Zachary (Jennifer) Jacobs, Jake (Carissa) Fisher, Jenna Fisher, Brianna and Josh Jacobs, Lauren (Cameron) Seele and Erin Burger; brother, John (Rose) Park; sisters, June Wightman, Beth Sumsion and Norma Edwards; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; daughter-in-law, Deana Jacobs; her church families and her close friends.



Ann was preceded in death by son, Gary Jacobs; parents, Milton and Grace Park; brothers, Merlin Park and Owen Park; sisters, Renee Crane, Ruth Ford Garner.



Funeral services are Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Premier Funeral Services Mortuary, 67 East 8000 South, Salt Lake City, Utah. Visitation on Thursday, March 5 from 6 - 8:00 p.m. with a 11:00 a.m. viewing followed by a 12:00 p.m. funeral service. Internment Valley View Memorial Cemetery.

