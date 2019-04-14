Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Harris. View Sign

Anna Mirian Harris

February 20, 1931 - April 10, 2019

Anna was born in Denver, Colorado to Paul McDonald Stevens and Anna Elizabeth Stevens (Akey). She attended elementary, junior and senior schools in Denver, Colorado before moving to Washington where she graduated from Everett High School in Everett, Washington.

Anna married William E. Harris on November 21, 1954, and was a homemaker while raising her children, and later a business owner with her husband in Grand Junction, Colorado.

She was a member of the Christian Church and was baptized when she was 12 years old. Raising her children in a Christian home was her priority. She led a bible study for high schoolers in her home that made a life-long impact on most of them.

Anna was predeceased by her husband of almost 52 years, William "Bill" Harris, and sister, Margaret Tomlinson.

Anna's surviving relatives are her sister, Frances Weber of Fort Collins, Colorado; brother, Paul Stevens of Altadena, California; children, Jayne (Paul) Borden of Gypsum, Colorado; Anna Rae (Robert) Buck of Broomfield, Colorado; Barbara Foos of O'Fallon, Missouri, and Sandra Drown of Olathe, Kansas. She had 11 grandchildren, Michael (Jean) Borden of Fernley, Nevada; Brian (Amie) Borden of Grand Junction, Colorado; Jeffrey (Synamin) Borden of Chesapeake, Virginia; Melissa (James) Stewart of Thornton, Colorado; Anna Lee Moore of Broomfield, Colorado; Danny (Stacey) Smith of Columbia, Missouri; David (Nichole) Smith of Kansas City, Missouri; Michaela Smith of O'Fallon, Missouri; Jason (Tina) Palczynski of Dardenelle, Arkansas; Miles Tyler Colunga of Lee's Summit, Missouri, and Martika (Zach) Settles of Olathe, Kansas; 18 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Funeral service will be held at Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary in Denver, Colorado on Wednesday, April 17th at 10:00 a.m. Viewing will be from 4 - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16th.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Martin Mortuary and Crematory of Grand Junction, Colorado and Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.



Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery

