Anna Mae Hedrick
December 24, 1938 - April 4, 2020
Anna Mae Hedrick passed away April 4, 2020, at the age of 81. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Anna leaves behind her husband of 61 years, Chilton "Stub" Hedrick; daughter, Pam (Gary) Jagger, and sons, Ron (Suzi) and Don (Ronnie) Hedrick; six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Anna's life will be held at a later date at Victory Life Church in Grand Junction, Colorado. Her final resting place will be at Grand View Cemetery in Montrose, Colorado.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020