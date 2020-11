Or Copy this URL to Share

Anna Marie Suppes, 104, of Delta, died November 3, 2020, at Horizon's Care Center, Eckert. She was a school teacher. Rosary 5 p.m., today, at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel, Delta. Mass 10 a.m., Monday at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Montrose.



