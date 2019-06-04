Annette Beeler

Annette Beeler passed on Sunday, surrounded by her daughters. She was a compassionate woman whose beautiful hair and blue eyes attracted compliments from friends and strangers. Her kindness and generous nature were the true core of her character. She couldn't pass a dog without saying hello. Annette is survived by daughters, Terri (Joe) Saucedo, and Kathie (David) Fingerson; grandchildren, Robert Stetler, Christina (Justin) Daggerman, Rick (Lily) Stetler, Nikki (Josh) Ivie, and Brandon Saucedo; great-grandson, Erik Stetler; brother, Donald (Marian) Ferguson; cousin, Karen (Jim) Hardy, and an enormous circle of friends. Service to be held June 8, at 2:00 p.m. at Center for Spiritual Living, 251 Colorado Ave., Grand Junction followed by a Celebration of Life at Fiesta Guadalajara, 103 US-50 in Fruita at 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Best Friends Animal Sancuatary, www.BestFriends.org.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from June 4 to June 5, 2019
