Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Annette Rose Skiff



April 6, 1947 - September 21, 2019



Annette Rose Skiff, age 72, passed away September 21, 2019.



Born on Easter Sunday, April 6, 1947, she was the daughter of George and Muriel Allard (both deceased) of Manchester, New Hampshire, Canadian French by origin.



Annette attended Sacred Heart Catholic School in Manchester, NH. She spoke fluent french; her schooling was in English half the day and French the other half.



She was employed at City Market as a checker for 24 years. Annette was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fruita, Colorado. She enjoyed visiting family and friends, decorating her home, playing slot machines, meeting people, and being at the beach. She was very outgoing, could talk to anyone, anywhere, and loved being with people. Annette was dedicated to family, friends, and her church. She was hard-working, very conscientious, and always helping everyone.



Annette was preceded in death by her father, mother, and older sister, Georgette Melanson.



She is survived by her husband, George Skiff; sisters, Claudette Burbank and Paulette Allard; brother, George Allard; nephews, Bruce Melanson, Brandon Melanson, and Brett Melanson; nieces, Kelly Kelly and Kacy Tompkins.



Services will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 1210 17 1/2 Road in Fruita, on Friday September 27, 11:00 a.m. Rosary is Thursday, September 26, 7:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Fruita.



Annette Rose SkiffApril 6, 1947 - September 21, 2019Annette Rose Skiff, age 72, passed away September 21, 2019.Born on Easter Sunday, April 6, 1947, she was the daughter of George and Muriel Allard (both deceased) of Manchester, New Hampshire, Canadian French by origin.Annette attended Sacred Heart Catholic School in Manchester, NH. She spoke fluent french; her schooling was in English half the day and French the other half.She was employed at City Market as a checker for 24 years. Annette was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fruita, Colorado. She enjoyed visiting family and friends, decorating her home, playing slot machines, meeting people, and being at the beach. She was very outgoing, could talk to anyone, anywhere, and loved being with people. Annette was dedicated to family, friends, and her church. She was hard-working, very conscientious, and always helping everyone.Annette was preceded in death by her father, mother, and older sister, Georgette Melanson.She is survived by her husband, George Skiff; sisters, Claudette Burbank and Paulette Allard; brother, George Allard; nephews, Bruce Melanson, Brandon Melanson, and Brett Melanson; nieces, Kelly Kelly and Kacy Tompkins.Services will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 1210 17 1/2 Road in Fruita, on Friday September 27, 11:00 a.m. Rosary is Thursday, September 26, 7:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Fruita. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sept. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close