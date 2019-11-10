Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annette Werrion Kimbrough. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Service 2:00 PM New Elmwood Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Annette Werrion Kimbrough



March 8, 1938 - November 6, 2019



Miss Annie "Mema" passed away peacefully at HopeWest, with her loving daughters by her side, November 6, 2019.



She was born a Coal Miner's daughter in Kenilworth, Utah, and was first generation from France by her father, Murice Alfero Werrion, and mother, Mabel York.



Annie was a real "jack-of-all-trades", working as CNA/Special Ed Teacher, Hard Rock Miner in Leadville, Heavy Equipment Operator, CDL truck driver, Triple A racehorse trainer (training 7 Bars, Bolder Bars, and Top Deck), Hotel and Property Manager, and a Jeweler who specialized in intercut jewelry and watches.



She was also a true nature lover, with a real passion as a Rock Hound, hunting for her special rocks with daughters, Debbie and Lori, and granddaughter, Jessa, in both Colorado and Utah. She loved riding horses, playing the banjo, country music, square dancing, bingo, and her puppy "Kiekie".



Annie is preceded in death by both of her parents; brother, Clayton Hristopulos, who gave his life serving our country and died in a POW camp in North Korea, and son, Robert Terry. She is survived by brother, Raymond Werrion, WA; son, Joe Terry, AR; daughters, Debbie Francis, CO, and Lora Thomas, OH, and from a blended family, ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Family Health West Foundation, 228 N. Cherry St., Fruita, CO 81521.



