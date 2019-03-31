Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annie Turner. View Sign

Annie Girvan Turner

August 4, 1930 - March 26, 2019

Annie Girvan Turner, born August 4,1930, in Maybole, Ayrshire, Scotland, embarked on her last adventure on March 26, 2019.

The family, James Aubrey Turner, Jr. (spouse) and Heather (daughter) lived in many countries over the years including Libya, Malta, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Nigeria. Aubrey was a Geophysicist and his work took them around the world many times. Annie also lived in Switzerland when she was a girl at finishing school working on her secretarial degree. Eventually, the family settled in Houston, Texas where Annie went to work at tiny Cypress Creek Christian Church where she stayed for over 20 years watching it grow into the congregation it is today with thousands of parishioners.

Annie was of another era, she was whiskey in a teacup, gentile, but not always gentle. Her sweet nature, sense of humor and selflessness will leave a very loud silence by those she has left behind.

She is survived by daughter, Heather Bennett (Randy) of Grand Junction, Colorado; granddaughter, Carmen Maples of Kennewick, Washington; three great-grandchildren, and countless family and friends both stateside and internationally.

She. Will. Be. Missed. TTFN Mummy!

