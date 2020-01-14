Anthony "Tony" Montoya
August 28, 1930 - January 10, 2020
Tony died peacefully with his wife at his side.
He was the third of six children born to T.B. Montoya and Ethel Dimas. He grew up in Fruita, and attended Fruita Union High School.
In 1950, he married his high school sweetheart, JoAnn Gremo. They had two daughters, Dale Ann Minall (Stephen) and Toni Lynn Landis. JoAnn died in 1983. In 1993 he married Jackie Chiaro and became step-dad to Paige Pahler-Bond (Damon).
Other survivors are his sisters, Mary Jane Montoya and Lucille Green; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by sister, Arleen Brach, and brothers, Clyde Monte and Mandy Montoya.
When he retired from the Public Service Plant at Cameo, he was a heavy equipment operator. After retiring he enjoyed golfing, traveling with the Elks R.V. Club, and the Public Service Pioneers, making and enjoying many new friends. He belonged to the Grand Junction Moose and Eagles Lodge.
Services will be today, January 15, at 10:00 a.m. at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020