Anthony Pete Sophocles



March 13, 1928 - August 19, 2019



Anthony Pete Sophocles, age 91, died August 19, 2019, following a sudden illness.



Born March 13, 1928, in Summerset/Bowie, CO, he was the son of the late John Hagis Sophocles and Vasilike (Bessy) Sophocles-Simadas. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He graduated high school in Ridgeway, Colorado and attended one year at Mesa College.



Pete had been employed as a bus driver for Frey Hound, and even drove a school bus in high school. He became a truck driver and retired from the industry after many years. He was a member of the Sky Liner Motorcycle Club in Grand Junction, CO in the 50's. He belonged to trucking organizations and was a participant and official in truck rodeos. He enjoyed motorcycling and won many event trophies. Pete enjoyed and owned antique cars and trains, and entered them in parades. He was very generous, friendly, and loving.



Pete was preceded in death by his former wife, Geneva.



He is survived by son, Tom A. Sophocles; daughter, Carla F. Torres; brothers, George and Jimmy Sr. Sophocles; sisters, Eftehia and Helen Sophocles; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, numerous nephews and nieces.



He will be greatly missed by all. May our God keep and comfort him. Amen.



Memorial services will be August 28, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Brown's Cremation and Funeral Home, 904 N. 7th Street, Grand Junction. Interment and Military Honors will be at the Veteran's Cemetery at 1:00 p.m., 2830 Riverside Parkway, Grand Junction.



Please consider making a memorial contribution to the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 3585 North 12th St., Grand Junction, CO 81506.



