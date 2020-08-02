April Birth



April 1, 1959 - July 23, 2020



April Birth, 61, passed away peacefully, at home, after a long and courageous battle with Huntington's disease. In the past few years April lived in two different care facilities, however her husband, Vince, brought her home to spend her final days with family. He had cared for her at home for many years and visited her constantly when she was in the nursing homes in Palisade and Montrose. His devotion to her physical and emotional well being was beyond measure.



April was born in Baltimore, Maryland, and grew up in Washington and Arizona. Vince and April were married in Mesa, Arizona, on April 25, 1981. April enjoyed fishing, camping and gambling. She especially enjoyed Bingo games. Her chosen profession was hair stylist.



Her last 15 years brought the challenges and struggles of dealing with the effects of Huntington's disease. As with many others with Huntington's disease, she was often mistakenly thought to be demonstrating the symptoms of drug or alcohol abuse, as the public was unaware of the symptoms of Huntington's, which include an unsteady gait and uncontrollable body movements.



April was preceded in death by both parents. She is survived by her husband, Vince; sisters, Valerie and Diana, and sons from a previous marriage, Anthony Fuller and Sean Fuller. She is also survived by six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.



The family wishes to acknowledge the Western Slope Huntington's Disease Support Group for their support during the many years the family was dealing with the disease.



The family also wishes to acknowledge HopeWest for the wonderful care and support they provided during April's final days.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Huntington's Disease Society of America (HDSA) or to HopeWest of Grand Junction.



A memorial service may be held at a later date in Nebraska.



