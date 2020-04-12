Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arlen Ingalls. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Arlen Ingalls



June 13, 1935 - March 5, 2020



Arlen Lee Ingalls, 84, passed away March 5, 2020, at Collier Hospice in Denver, CO.



He was born June 13, 1935, in Colton, SD, son of Edith Rehn and Sterling Ingalls of Sioux Falls, SD.



Arlen, with his wife, Gale, of 61 years, raised their four girls in Silverthorne, CO, from 1968 until the early 90's. Arlen worked for L.G. Everist until his retirement. He ran heavy equipment, and even operated the world's largest crane! In his earlier years, Arlen spent many weekends cutting and delivering wood with his girls. He made time for hiking, jeeping and being outdoors with family. His favorite activity was snowmobiling with dear friends and family for many years.



After being a member of Dillon Community Church for over 40 years, he and Gale moved to Fruita in 2012, and happily became members at Mountain View Bible Church making lasting friends. Arlen enjoyed the men's breakfast group at MVBC, as well as bicycling, playing cards, and watching football with best friends.



Arlen was dependable, patient and giving. A soft spoken man with a grateful heart, who lived by God's word and loved and provided for his family.



He is survived by sisters, Jan Bertsch, and Sharrel Neugebauer; daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Chad Whitmore, Diane and Adam Tischler, Dawn and Mark Novotny, and Leslie and Brian Klinginsmith, and granddaughters, Maddison (Paul) Tischler-Ward, Olivia and Avery Novotny, and Alexa and Calin Klinginsmith.



We welcome all who knew Arlen and his family, to celebrate his life well lived. A service will be held at Dillon Community Church in late June, date to be announced at later time. Donations may be sent to Collier Hospice, Denver, CO, in his honor.

