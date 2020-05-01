Arlene G. Vogel



February 13, 1922 - April 27, 2020



Arlene G. Vogel passed peacefully in her sleep April 27, 2020, at the age of 98.



Born February 13, 1922, to Frank P. Green and Frieda Altman Green, Arlene was the oldest of four children. She grew up on the family farm in southwest Minnesota. In 1945 she married Donald F. Vogel and was the proud mother of six children. Arlene was the driving force behind the family business; in the 1970's, she must have taught half of Grand Junction how to sew. She was actively involved in her church, Immaculate Heart of Mary. In her final years, she was comfortable at the Grandview Care Lodge. Special thanks to all her care providers.



Arlene was preceded in death by her first son, Alan; husband, Donald, and sister, Pat.



She is survived by her brother and sister, Jim Green and Connie Borak; children, Doug Vogel, Mary Standish, Jullie Peterson, Jeff Vogel, and Dan Vogel, and grandchildren, Megan Vogel, Hank Vogel, Ashley Standish and Alli Standish.



Memorial contributions can be made in her name to HopeWest Hospice.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store