Arleta Longenecker



January 15, 1930 - April 12, 2020



Arleta Elaine Longenecker, long-time resident of Palisade, died April 12, 2020, at the age of 90.



She and her twin brother, Arlynn, were born January 15, 1930, in Dows, Iowa, to Stanley and Gwendoline Mendell. She attended local schools, graduating from high school in Jewell, Iowa. After graduation she attended business college in Des Moines where she met David Longenecker. They were married June 20, 1948, and celebrated over 60 years of marriage.



The family moved to Colorado in 1954, and later to Palisade where they lived for over 60 years. Arleta was an employee at St. Mary's Hospital and an active member of the Palisade United Methodist Church. She enjoyed sewing, needlework, knitting, gardening, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.



She is survived by five of her six children, Cynthia Brant, Colleen Hayer, Teresa Gower, Mark Longenecker, and Holly Gleiforst; nine grandchildren; two step-grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her husband, and son, David.



Memorial services will be held at a later date and interment will be at the Palisade Cemetery.



Memorial contributions can be made in her name to the Palisade United Methodist Church. Arrangements entrusted to Palisade Funeral Home.

