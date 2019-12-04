Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arlie Eugene "Bud" Jordan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Arlie Eugene "Bud" Jordan



December 4, 1943 - September 17, 2019



Arlie Eugene "Bud" Jordan, 75, of Grand Junction, passed away September 17, 2019, at HopeWest following a year long cancer battle. He was born December 4, 1943, in Christopher, Illinois, the son of Eugene M. and Wanda L. Jordan.



Following his parents' divorce, Bud, age seven, along with his mother, grandmother, and sister, moved to Chicago. Years later, while still in his teens, the family moved to Grand Junction.



Early in life, Bud showed amazing aptitude in the areas of mechanics and construction. In the late 1960s, after working for various shops around the area, Bud purchased his own business, A-1 Muffler on 5th Street in Grand Junction. In addition to owning his business he worked alongside his brother-in-law, Stanley McFarland, at McFarland Construction. Together they designed and built many of the finest houses in the valley.



On September 14, 1963, Bud married the love of his life, Gloria Grant, a lifelong resident of Grand Junction. They remained together until Gloria's death on July 23, 2019. Together they welcomed two sons, Happy E. Jordan and Waylon Jordan, both of Grand Junction.



With a family to support, Bud sold his automotive business and sought employment with the D&RGW Railroad. He remained with the railroad until his retirement in the late 1990's.



Upon retiring, Bud chose to pursue the formal education he did not have the opportunity to acquire in his youth and applied to Colorado Mesa University. While at CMU he studied engineering and Computer Aided Drafting, receiving high marks and academic honors. He also became a genealogy enthusiast, offering his services to various groups responsible for finding and documenting grave sites. Another interest involved archiving photos and negatives taken by his father-in-law, the late Daily Sentinel photographer, Robert Grant.



His passions included woodworking, carpentry, mechanics, and later in life, computer sciences. His greatest passion involved adopting and caring for animals in need of a home. Throughout his life Bud welcomed to his family numerous pets including Yeti, Trouble, Bambi, Buttons, Moki, Myka, Broken Tail, Desmond, Molly, Leopold, Abe, Fluffy, Holly, Christmas, and Cupid.



No one ever did it like Bud. His life is the perfect picture of integrity, honesty, and compassion. A nicer man never lived. He is survived by, and will be missed by his sons, Happy and Waylon; daughter-in-law, Lena Jordan; sister, Darlya McFarland; nephews, Max and Rob McFarland; niece, Tanya McFarland, of Grand Junction; cousins, Raymond, Diana, Roger, and Linda French of Oregon; dogs, Leopold, Christmas, and Cupid.



Per his request, no funeral services were held. Memorial contributions can be made to the Roice Hurst Humane Society.

