Arlynn David "Dave" Anderson





July 17, 1934 - February 3, 2020



Arlynn David "Dave" Anderson, 85, passed away February 3, 2020, after a long illness.



Arlynn was born July 17, 1934, in Denver, Colorado. He was the oldest son of David and Lois Anderson. He graduated from Platteville High School, and went on to earn a graduate degree from Colorado State University, and a Doctorate from Michigan State University.



He was a U.S. Army Veteran, attaining the rank of Sergeant.



Arlynn retired from Mesa College in 1991 as the Dean of the School of Industry and Technology, after having spent 31 years as an educator.



Arlynn enjoyed fishing, traveling, and was a master at woodworking. He was a hard-working, devoted family man.



He is survived by his wife, Maria; son, Darrel (Lori) Anderson; daughter, Sonja (Bill) Milner; four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.



A private service is planned for a later date.



