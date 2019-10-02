Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arlys N. Drexel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Arlys N. Drexel



May 14, 1928 - September 29, 2019



Arlys N. Drexel was born Arlys N. Hoke to Will and Bessie Hoke on May 14, 1928, in Collbran, CO. She went to Heaven on September 29, 2019.



She attended schools in Collbran and graduated from Collbran Union High school in 1946. Arlys and Richard "Dick" Drexel were married on December 30, 1947.



Arlys and Dick had two children; Robert Drexel was born in 1949, and Nancy Drexel (Kauffman) was born in 1951. She worked as a ranch wife and homemaker until 1969, when Dick took a different job and they moved to Arvada, CO. Arlys worked as an Educational Assistant in a local Arvada elementary school. They moved back to the Western Slope in 1972, living in Orchard City, CO, the rest of her life.



Arlys was involved in her church, 4-H leadership, Extension Club and other clubs. She was often found working on new craft projects, cake decorating and caring for other people's children. She was an excellent cook and hostess. Many happy times were spent with friends and family around her dinner table. She enjoyed canning all kinds of fruits and vegetables, giving much of her canned items to friends and family. She had a wonderful, sweet disposition and had compassion for all people, giving generously to many worthy causes. Her contagious smile and caring personality will be deeply missed.



Arlys is survived by her husband, Dick Drexel; two children; three grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. She has many surviving nieces, nephews, and friends.



A memorial services will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 4, 2019, at Cedaredge First Baptist Church, 370 West Main St., Cedaredge, Colorado. A private family interment will take place at a later time.



In lieu of flowers, if you wish to contribute a memorial in Arlys' name, please give to HopeWest Hospice or the Cedaredge First Baptist Church.



