Service Information

Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc
2515 Patterson Rd
Grand Junction , CO 81505
(970)-243-2450

Service
2:00 PM
Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc
2515 Patterson Rd
Grand Junction , CO 81505

Arnold H. Ridder, Jr.



September 17, 1931 - August 5, 2019



Arnold leaves paving western Colorado streets and roads to walk streets of gold with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



He was born to Arnold H. Ridder and Thelma Zilliox Ridder on the family "Century" farm. He learned how to work hard at an early age.He attended schools in the Higginsville, MO area, graduating from the old high school. After graduation he moved to Independence, MO, to begin a career in heavy equipment construction. Arnold met his love, Jo Ann Stephens, in Independence, MO, and they were married on December 19, 1952. In 1960 they moved their young family to Grand Junction, CO.



Arnold was one of the first employees of Bob and Mildred Elam. They took him under their wing, and he became an integral part of the growth of Elam Construction Company. He always pleased the Elams with his "do it right the first time" philosophy. When they retired, the two Elam sons and Arnold purchased the company, and kept it running strong. Arnold sold his interest upon his retirement in 2001. He loved the company and knowing he was an influential element to the success of the company. He treated all the employees as he would want to be treated, and wouldn't ask them to do anything he wasn't willing and capable of doing himself. He was loved and admired in return.



Arnold was a charter member of Barbershoppers, and enjoyed singing with his tenor voice. He was very active in the church as a deacon, choir director, teacher, and even digging a ditch if needed. The Lord is truly saying, "Well done, good and faithful servant." He led the snowmobile Search and Rescue for nearly 20 years, loved riding his snowmobile, going on motor coach trips, was an avid pilot, enjoyed boating and Lake Powell, was a member of the Antique Car Club, and loved to travel.



He is survived by his wife of almost 67 years, Jo Ann Stephens Ridder; sons, Douglas Arnold (Lori) of Parker, CO, and Mark Allen (Cleo) of Salt Lake City, UT; grandsons, Nathaniel and Aaron of Denver, CO, and Nicholas (Cynthia) of Abu Dhabi; granddaughters, Adrianne and Miranda Ridder of Ft. Collins, CO; Shannon (Peter) Cohen of Aurora, CO, and Emily Ridder of Lakewood, CO; five great-grandchildren; brother, Wendell C. (Anne) of Alexandria, VA; sister, Mary Catherine Breedlove of Blue Springs, MO, and a host of nieces and nephews.



Services will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, 2515 Patterson Road, Grand Junction, CO at 2:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on behalf of Arnold to :



