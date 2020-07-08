1/1
Arnold Joseph Teves Sr.
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arnold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arnold Joseph Teves, Sr.

December 1, 1941 - July 2, 2020

Arnold Joseph Teves Sr., age 78, died July 2, 2020, following a sudden illness. Born December 1, 1941 in Hawaii, he was the son of the late John Teves Sr. and Malle Teves. He attended Grant Union High School in Sacramento, California.

Arnold had been employed as a truck driver for 40 years, and had also worked as a boat delivery driver for Sundance Marine. He was an active member of the Moose Lodge and Eagles.

Arnold enjoyed golf, poker, fishing, and spending time with grandkids. He was ornery, outgoing, and always joking. He was also intelligent, dedicated to family, hard-working, and always punctual.

Arnold was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Carol Rodrigues.

He is survived by his spouse, Linda Covington Teves; siblings, John "Tommy" Teves Jr., Billy Teves, and spouses; children, Arnie Teves Jr., Steve Teves, Brian Teves, Charlie Teves, and spouses; step-children, Rhonda Shaw, Tina Lobato, Robert Kelley, Tonya Gonzalez, and spouses; 19 grandchildren, and 38 great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be Thursday, July 9, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 567 25 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, CO 81505.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved