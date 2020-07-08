Arnold Joseph Teves, Sr.December 1, 1941 - July 2, 2020Arnold Joseph Teves Sr., age 78, died July 2, 2020, following a sudden illness. Born December 1, 1941 in Hawaii, he was the son of the late John Teves Sr. and Malle Teves. He attended Grant Union High School in Sacramento, California.Arnold had been employed as a truck driver for 40 years, and had also worked as a boat delivery driver for Sundance Marine. He was an active member of the Moose Lodge and Eagles.Arnold enjoyed golf, poker, fishing, and spending time with grandkids. He was ornery, outgoing, and always joking. He was also intelligent, dedicated to family, hard-working, and always punctual.Arnold was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Carol Rodrigues.He is survived by his spouse, Linda Covington Teves; siblings, John "Tommy" Teves Jr., Billy Teves, and spouses; children, Arnie Teves Jr., Steve Teves, Brian Teves, Charlie Teves, and spouses; step-children, Rhonda Shaw, Tina Lobato, Robert Kelley, Tonya Gonzalez, and spouses; 19 grandchildren, and 38 great-grandchildren.Memorial services will be Thursday, July 9, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 567 25 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, CO 81505.