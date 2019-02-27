Obituary Guest Book View Sign



September 25, 1936 - February 21, 2019

Arthur J. Gentilin, 82, of Grand Junction, died February 21, 2019, at Aspen Ridge Alzheimer's Care Center.

He was a printer and a clock repairman. Art served in the U.S.A.F. from 1958 through 1963. Born in Princeton, NJ, Art and his wife, Millie, moved to Grand Junction in 1992.

Survivors include wife, Millie; one son, Thomas; three grandchildren; one brother, Charles, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his son, James.

The family would like to thank Dr. Patrick Page for all his care and love. Also many thanks to all the people at Aspen Ridge, who loved and took wonderful care of Art. Many thanks to HopeWest for all their help and care.

Art was a member of the First United Methodist Church. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.



Published in The Daily Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019

