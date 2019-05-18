Arthur J. Gentilin
September 25, 1936 - February 21, 2019
Services for Art Gentilin will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at First United Methodist Church, 522 White Ave.
The family would like to thank Dr. Patrick Page for all his care and love; the staff at Aspen Ridge Alzheimer's Care Center for all the loving care of Art these last two years, and to HopeWest.
Memorial donations, in Art's honor, would be appreciated to First United Methodist Church, or to HopeWest Hospice.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 18, 2019