Arthur "Ray" GrebJune 14, 1943 - August 25, 2020Arthur "Ray" Greb, Jr., passed peacefully, August 25, 2020, at Vineyards Assisted/Memory Care Grand Junction with his wife by his side, from complications of LBD with Parkinson Disease.Ray was born June 14, 1943, in Denver, Colorado to Ray and Marie Greb. He spent his childhood in Washington and Littleton, graduating from Littleton High School in 1961. He attended Ft. Lewis A&M College and graduated from Colorado State College with a teaching degree in 1965. He obtained his Master's degree from Colorado State University in Industrial Arts in 1973. Summer of 1962, he met Sue on a blind date and they married December of 1963. The have two daughters, Michelle and Melynda. His teaching career was at Euclid Jr. High and Arapahoe High School from 1965-1974.In 1974, the family moved to Fruita, CO, where Ray joined his dad in the family business, Fruita Ready Mix/Sand and Gravel. From 1980 - 1984, he worked for Corn Construction. In 1984, he continued his teaching career at Mesa State College/University, and retired from education after 25 years in 2000.Ray was known as a kind, gentle, and generous guy who loved spending time with family and friends. He was easily noticed by his big smile and the sparkle in his eyes. His passions were many: Model G scale trains and time at Cross Orchards, traveling all over the world, woodworking, metalworking, coaching girls softball, wrestling, four wheeling , and fishing. He was a man of many talents who readily offered his help to his friends and family.Ray was preceded in death by parents, Ray and Marie Greb; brother, Ed Greb, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is survived by his wife, Sue; sister, Jackie Greb; daughters, Michelle (Rich) Katzer and Melynda Greb, and grandchildren, Kyle (Karli) Katzer, Kaleigh Katzer, and Skyler Koenig.Ray's remembrance reception will be Saturday, September 19, 2020, 2 - 4:00 p.m., at 2666 Cambridge Rd., Grand Junction, CO.