Arvilla Lorrain Kiser
March 21, 1926 - October 7, 2019
Arvilla Lorrain Kiser, of De Beque, CO, 93, passed away October 7, 2019, at HopeWest Hospice.
She was born March 21, 1926, in Delphus, Kansas, to Allen and Celia Buffington. She spent her childhood in Redcliff, CO, and graduated from De Beque High School. Arvilla married Robert Kiser on June 12, 1945.
She is survived by her son, Benett Kiser of De Beque; sister, Mona Ettalu of Fruita, CO; one grandchild; two great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Kiser; parents, Celia and Allen Buffington Sr.; sister, Betty Cook, and brothers, Bob Buffington, and Allen Buffington Jr.
As a young girl, Arvilla and her family traveled to the Eastern Slope of Colorado from Delphos, Kansas, in a covered wagon. She lived and worked at Camp Hale in Pando, CO (German Prisoner of War Camp) as a young girl.
She was a circuit board technician and worked for Marmot Mountain Wear. Her interests included woodworking, sewing, leatherwork, gardening and quilting.
Graveside services will be held in De Beque, CO.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 13, 2019