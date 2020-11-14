Arvin Leonard StahlJuly 23, 1944 - November 9, 2020Arvin Leonard Stahl, age 76, died Monday, November 9, 2020, at his home following a brief illness.Arvin was born on July 23, 1944, in Paonia, CO, the son of the late Gerald and Viola Stahl. He was the third of seven children. Arvin graduated from Paonia High School and went on to receive his business degree at Colorado State University. He was a fruit farmer and owner of Stahl Orchards in Paonia for over 50 years. Arvin married Linda S. Harlin of North Platte, NE on May 11, 1974.He was an active member of the First Assembly of God/Victory Life Church family for 25 years. He was a member of the Western Colorado Horticultural Society and was honored with the Lifetime Farming Achievement Award in 2017. He enjoyed flying fishing, traveling and spending time with his grandchildren.Arvin was hardworking and dedicated to his family. He had a strong love for the Lord and a love for people; he touched many lives with his gentle spirit and generosity.Arvin was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jack, and sister, Betty. He is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Dr. Mark (Brooke) Stahl of San Antonio, TX, and grandsons, Ian, Noah, Caleb, and Joshua.Memorial services will be Friday, November 20, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at Victory Life Church, 2066 Hwy 6 & 50 Fruita, CO 81521 followed by graveside services at Mesa View Mortuary 660 1725 Rd. Delta, CO 81416 at 2:30 p.m.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in Arvin's name to Rick Renner Ministries, P.O Box 702040 Tulsa, OK 74170-2040.Services have been entrusted to Brown's Cremation and Funeral Services.