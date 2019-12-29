Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audie Ruth Johnson Loehr. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Audie Ruth Johnson Loehr



March 9, 1941 - December 23, 2019



On December 23, 2019 "Miss Audie" passed away peacefully with her family by her side.



Audie Ruth Johnson Loehr was born March 9, 1941, to Shirley Springmeyer Johnson and Emmit Johnson. She lived on Squaw Point outside of Dove Creek, Colorado until she was in fifth grade. From there she moved to Phoenix, Arizona, then settled in Uravan, Colorado. It was in Uravan where she met the love of her life, Roy Darrell Loehr, and they were married June 21, 1959.



Roy and Audie moved their family to Alamosa, Colorado, where she was a stay-at-home mom who volunteered in her children's schools and in her church. In 1978, their family moved back to Grand Junction, where at the age of 40 she attended Mesa College (CMU) and received her bachelor's in early childhood education. In 1983, she started Rainbow Children's Center at Bookcliff Baptist Church, where for 20 years she nurtured young minds in the Grand Valley until her retirement in 2003. Miss Audie loved the Lord and all the children she worked with at the day care. Her life reflected that love in everything that she did in work and with her family.



Audie is survived by her husband of 61 years, Roy; daughters, Cristal Loehr (Steve Phillips), Brenda Girodo (Tony), and Amy Kansgen (Michael); son, Roy Darren Loehr (Cameron); grandchildren, Ashley Girodo (Evan), Ariel Girodo, Jace Kansgen, and Stephen Phillips. Sister; Iris Stratton (Clinton), Brother; Kenneth Johnson (Barbara) and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Leon Johnson.



The family would like to thank all of the wonderful caring angels at HopeWest Hospice for the superb care received during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers and food, the family requests donations be made to HopeWest in Audie's name. Services will be held in the Spring of 2020 to celebrate her life during the season that she loved.



