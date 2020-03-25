Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Fielitz. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Audrey Fielitz



August 11, 1932 - March 19, 2020



Audrey Fielitz, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away in the morning at Larchwood Nursing home.



She was born in Illinois to Henry and Genevieve Goyke. As a young woman, Audrey loved farm life and excelled in school with a passion for art and music. She attended an all-girls Catholic School and moved forward in life as a secretary for a large insurance company in the city of Chicago. There she met and soon married her husband, George Fielitz. They settled outside of the city in the rural county of DuPage. On their acre-and-a-half parcel they designed and built their home, where they lived from 1953 to 1972. There they raised their three children and Audrey became the foundation for the family. Her talents included cooking, canning, freezing, baking, sewing, painting, and gardening, to mention a few. She created a beautiful home where her children learned to respect and love nature and the freedom to explore the world around them.



In 1972 they moved to Grand Junction, Colorado, and settled again on a one-and-a-half acre parcel that soon expanded to three acres. As her children grew and left, she worked for Mesa Memorial Hospital as a receptionist and for various doctors as an assistant.



As her parents grew older, she dedicated her life as a caretaker for them until their passing. As Audrey grew older she struggled with heart complications and the onset of dementia. She is best known by family and friends as a loving soul and was fearless, extending kind conversation and time to total strangers. Her compassion for animals was undeniable and her love for her maker carried her through the hard times of her life.



She is survived by husband, George; daughters, Mary and Nanci; grandchildren, Justin, Tyler, Garrett, Jacob, Andrea, Ian, and their wives and husbands, and great-grandchildren, Ryan, Grace, Sawyer, Wyatt, and Mila. She now is rejoined with her parents; sister, Lois; brothers-in-law; aunts; uncles; cousins; friends, and her long-awaited union with her son, James.



In lieu of flowers, please contribute what you can to the Humane Society of America in her name. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the Spring.



Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 25, 2020

