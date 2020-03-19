Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Harvey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Audrey Harvey



May 2, 1931 - March 12, 2020



Audrey Harvey passed away March 12, 2020, at the San Juan Living Center, Montrose, Colorado; she was 88.



Audrey was born on May 2, 1931, in Olathe, Colorado from the union of Robert and Mary Barks. She spent her childhood in Olathe and graduated from the Olathe High School.



She married Robert Harvey on November 22, 1956, at the Olathe Baptist Church and he preceded her in death on September 27, 1987, in Grand Junction, Colorado.



Audrey was a member of the Rosemont Baptist Church and she enjoyed taking walks and camping.



She leaves behind son, Kevin Harvey, of Montrose, Colorado; daughter, Coleen Harvey of Krakow, Poland; sister, Beverly Field of Montrose, Colorado; one grandchild, and two great grandchildren.



A Celebration of Audrey's life will take place at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the Rosemont Baptist Church with Pastor Rolland Kenneson officiating. Any changes to this service time or day will be posted to the Martin Mortuary website.



